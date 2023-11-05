Delhi primary schools to remain closed till Nov 10 amid severe air quality

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday said primary schools will remain closed till November 10 as pollution levels continue to remain high in the national capital. However, schools are also being given the option of shifting to online for Class 6-12, she said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Atishi said, “As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For grades 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes."

Delhi's air quality index remained above 400, a sign of massive air pollution, in most of the areas on Sunday. Delhi-NCR residents have continued to breathe the toxic air for days while the city government is trying measures to mitigate the pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) at Ayanagar was 464, in Dwarka Sector-8 at 486, in Jahangirpuri at 463 and around IGI Airport (T3) 480 on Sunday morning.

Doctors said that for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer. The concentration of poisonous PM2.5 was still over 80 times the healthy limit prescribed by the World Health Organization.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is strictly implementing the Winter Action Plan (WAP)-2023-24 and taking stern action against defaulters.

For violations related to C&D waste norms, 91 challans have been issued and a fine of Rs. 11.8 lakh has been imposed. During October, 163 challans have been issued amounting to Rs. 34 lakhs at C&D sites for violations of norms.

The civic body issued 13 challans for illegal garbage dumping and imposed a fine of ₹36,000. MCD teams destroyed or seized 38 unauthorized coal tandoors. Four counters were also seized for using coal to prepare food.

It has deployed 225 water sprinklers, including 30 mobile anti-smog guns (ASGs), on main roads to mitigate dust pollution. It has installed 20 Anti-smog guns at various facilities of MCD, like C&D plants, SLF, WTE, etc.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.