Delhi private liquor shops to be shut from tomorrow. 10 points

Delhi's all private liquor shops will be shut from tomorrow, October 1 because of the New Excise Policy. Today, around 260 privately-owned liquor shops will be winding up their business. Whereas only state government-run liquor outlets will continue retail sales till November 16. And after that new players who have got the license through open bidding will operate the 850 liquor shops in the national capital from November 17 onwards.

Here are 10-pointers on Delhi's New Excise Policy

1. The new policy aims to reform the liquor business in the national capital by improving customer's experience, cleaning up liquor mafia, and end pilferage.

2. Under the new policy, the Delhi government seeks to ensure equitable distribution of liquor vends across the city by dividing it into 32 zones.

3. Each zone covering 8-10 wards will have nearly 27 liquor vends. Currently, some wards having as many as 10 liquor vends, and others having none. It will mark the exit of the government from the retail liquor business.

4. From November 17, the retailers will be free to decide the selling prices in a competitive environment, instead of MRP selling at MRP rates.

5. The fixation of MRP would be by the Excise Commissioner through a consultative mechanism and wholesale price through a mathematical formula, the actual retail price may be determined by the competitive market forces.

6. The Delhi government is expected to gain around ₹10,000 crore revenue from bidding of liquor shops under the new excise policy.

7. The Delhi government has said that the age of selling or serving liquor should align with that of the neighbouring states where the legal drinking age is already 21 years.

8. Every vend shall provide a walk-in experience and be designed accordingly. Vends will need to be air-conditioned and well lit. Each vend will have CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the shop and the recording shall be maintained for a minimum of one month.

9. New Policy for Hotels, Clubs, and Restaurants (HCR)

The requirement of obtaining multiple licenses before the grant of Bar license may be done away with. Instead, the Fire NOC may be the only mandatory requirement for obtaining the Bar license.

Licensees of HCR shall be allowed to serve any Indian Liquor and Foreign Liquor in any area within the licensed premises with a condition that the liquor serving area shall be screened off from the public view.

10. New License in the form of L-38 for banquet halls, party-places, farm houses, motels, etc

Currently, such place are required to avail of temporary license in form of P-10, P-10A, P-11 & P-13 for parties and functions organised. However, the New License in the form of L-38 s with permission to serve Indian and Foreign liquor in all the parties hosted at their premises on payment of a one-time annual fee from 5 lakh to 15 lakh will be required. No separate P-10 license will be required at any event being conducted at these venues once the yearly license is acquired.

