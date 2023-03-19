The Delhi government warned private schools of taking strict action if they force parents to buy expensive study materials and uniforms from them or any specific vendor, according to an official statement issued by the Directorate of Education on Saturday.

It has also directed private schools not to change the design, color, or any other specification of uniforms for at least three years, the statement said.

According to the order, Delhi private schools will also need to display names, addresses, contact numbers, and other details of at least five stationary or book shops in their close proximity.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal listed the education initiatives taken by his government. He said the Delhi Board of School Education has started functioning in 41 schools of the Delhi government.

He asserted that the scope of coverage will be extended to the willing private schools also in the next few years.

To equip children of Class 3-9 with basic reading and writing skills, the ‘Mission Buniyaad’ program was conducted and is still continuing to fill the learning gap and to recover the learning loss due to Covid-19, he said.

He also spoke about a "happiness curriculum" and the government's vision to convert all classrooms into digital classrooms within five years.

Sharing the initiatives in the sector of higher education, he said the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University has added a centre of excellence — Centre for Precision Medicine — with ultra-modern facilities. It will help in research in RTPCR, genome study etc.