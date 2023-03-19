Delhi private schools can't force parents to buy costly books, uniform from…1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Parents' won't be able to forced to buy expensive study material and uniform in Delhi private schools.
The Delhi government warned private schools of taking strict action if they force parents to buy expensive study materials and uniforms from them or any specific vendor, according to an official statement issued by the Directorate of Education on Saturday.
