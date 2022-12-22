Delhi private schools registrations for entry-level admissions to end on Friday

The process of registration for the entry-level classes at more than 1,800 private schools in Delhi for the academic session of 2023-24, which began on 1 December, will wrap up on Friday. The first list of the shortlisted students and the waiting list will be out on 20 January, according to a circular issued by the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}