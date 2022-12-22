Delhi private schools registrations for entry-level admissions to end on Friday

Delhi private schools registrations for entry-level admissions to end on Friday2 min read . 07:01 PM IST
- All schools are also asked to ensure that the criterion-wise break up of points of all applicant children is displayed on their website
The process of registration for the entry-level classes at more than 1,800 private schools in Delhi for the academic session of 2023-24, which began on 1 December, will wrap up on Friday. The first list of the shortlisted students and the waiting list will be out on 20 January, according to a circular issued by the Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE).
The date for the release of the second list of shortlisted candidates is 6 February, the circular added. The minimum criteria for admission are already uploaded on the websites of private schools.
All schools are asked to ensure that the criterion-wise break up of points of all applicant children is displayed on their website.
"No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission," the DoE circular said.
The circular informed that the private school can charge only up to Rs. 25 (non-refundable) as an admission registration fee and the purchase of a school prospectus by the parents is also optional.
All private schools will reserve a minimum of 25% of their seats for students from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), students from disadvantaged groups as well as students who are from the differently-abled category, the circular added.
“All the Private Unaided Recognized Schools shall ensure that their admission criterion is in compliance with the provisions of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 in respect of admissions of Children with Disabilities," the circular said.
For admissions at the nursery level, the child must be at least four years of age and for kindergarten admissions, the age limit is kept at five years. A child needs to be at least six years old as of 31 March 2023 for admission into Class 1.
(With inputs from PTI)
