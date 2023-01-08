National capital Delhi's private schools have extended the winter vacation till 15 January, 2023, a circular from the Delhi government's Directorate of Education said. The private schools in the national capital were slated to re-open on 9 January after the winter break.

Government schools in the national capital have already declared that they will re-open on 15 January.

"In continuation to the DOE's (Directorate of Education) earlier circular, all private schools of Delhi are advised to remain close till January 15, 2023, in the wake of cold wave prevailing in Delhi," the circular read.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a red alertfor dense fog in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

A severe cold wave walloped Delhi on Sunday, with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, plunging to a bone-chilling 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years.

A blinding layer of dense fog enveloped northwest India and the adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, affecting road, rail and air traffic movement.

On Saturday, the Safdarjung observatory had logged a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius -- lower than that of most places in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and some hill stations in Jammu and Kashmir.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches. A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

“We have issued a Red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and UP and Orange alert for Rajasthan & Bihar. There will be very dense fog to dense fog. 10th January onward there will be no cold wave" IMD chief Dr RK Jenamani said on Sunday.