Delhi private schools to remain closed till 15 Jan amid cold wave. Details here2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 07:41 PM IST
- The private schools in national capital Delhi were slated to open on 9 January after winter vacation
National capital Delhi's private schools have extended the winter vacation till 15 January, 2023, a circular from the Delhi government's Directorate of Education said. The private schools in the national capital were slated to re-open on 9 January after the winter break.