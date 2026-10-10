Delhi Protest: Abhijeet Dipke detained aboard plane, CJP founder says ‘karlo arrest’ | VIDEO

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained aboard a flight from Mumbai to Delhi ahead of the massive protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday (October 10).

In a video clip shot on the plane, police were seen entering the aircraft Dipke was travelling in, creating chaos on board. The flight had landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 11 am on Saturday.

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"Aray mai arrest hone ke liye hi aaya hun. Karlo arrest [I have come here to be arrested; arrest me]," Abhijeet Dipke told Delhi police personnel as they asked him to “cooperate.”

"No, this is not an arrest. Please cooperate," the Delhi Police personnel told Dipke. The video shows Dipke joining hands and asking officials if he could at least take his bag along.

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The CJP is holding a planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, October 10. Several political parties are expected to join the demonstrations.

The Delhi Police detained more than 150 protesters just ahead of the protest. Youtuber Dhruv Rathee was held at his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56. CJP founders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were also allegedly detained.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained at Delhi airport? ⌵ Dipke was detained by Delhi Police after arriving at IGI Airport from Mumbai ahead of the CJP’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar. Police personnel entered the aircraft after it landed. 2 What did Abhijeet Dipke say to Delhi Police when he was detained? ⌵ Dipke told the police, “I have come here to be arrested; arrest me.” Police responded that it was not an arrest and asked him to cooperate. 3 Why was the CJP planning a protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The CJP planned to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations concerning voter-list changes during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and changes to Form 6. 4 Why did Delhi Police deny permission for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Delhi Police cited possible serious law-and-order concerns, security considerations and inconvenience to local residents and other citizens. 5 Who else was detained ahead of the CJP protest? ⌵ Delhi Police detained YouTuber Dhruv Rathee at his Gurugram residence. CJP founders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were also reported to have been detained.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in