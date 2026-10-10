Delhi Protest Today: CJP says no one allowed to hijack peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar | Full guidelines

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) issued a set of guidelines ahead of its planned massive protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday (October 10) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The CJP urged protesters to "maintain peace at all time" and avoid engaging in violence, carrying weapons or dangerous objects. It also advised them to “know your emergency contacts. Stay with your group."

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The organisation strictly said, “No individual can be allowed to hijack a peaceful protest.”

Here are CJP's full guidelines:

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were CJP’s guidelines for the Jantar Mantar protest? ⌵ CJP urged protesters to remain peaceful, avoid violence and dangerous objects, respect barricades and keep emergency routes clear. It also advised verifying information, staying with their group and following lawful instructions. 2 Why was CJP planning a protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The protest was against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Groups were also demanding his resignation. 3 Did Delhi Police grant permission for CJP’s October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ No. Delhi Police denied permission, citing possible serious law-and-order concerns and inconvenience to residents and citizens. 4 What should protesters do if someone tries to provoke violence? ⌵ CJP advised protesters not to participate in violence or unlawful activity. They should alert a designated CJP coordinator and, where safe, the police. 5 How should protesters prepare for an emergency? ⌵ CJP advised staying with your group, agreeing on a meeting point and carrying identification, necessary medicines and a charged phone. If tensions rise, move away and help vulnerable people reach safety.

The organisation said, “Our protest, our responsibility. Stay peaceful. Stay alert. Stay united.” Here's what the CJP's 12-point guidelines stated:

1. Maintain peace at all times. Do not engage in violence, physical confrontations, threats or intimidation, irrespective of provocation.

2. Do not damage public or private property. Vandalism, stone-pelting, arson and destruction of barricades can endanger lives and undermine the purpose of the protest.

3. Do not obstruct emergency services. Keep access clear for ambulances, fire engines and other emergency vehicles. Do not block hospital entrances or emergency routes.

4. Do not carry weapons or dangerous objects. Avoid carrying sticks, stones, inflammable substances or anything that could be used to injure someone.

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5. Do not threaten or abuse anyone. Avoid communal slurs, hate speech, threats and personal attacks against officials, police personnel, journalists or members of the public.

6. Do not force your way through barricades. Follow lawful directions, respect designated boundaries and do not attempt to enter restricted areas.

7. Beware of provocation and infiltration. Do not judge people by their political affiliation or appearance. If anyone encourages violence, vandalism or unlawful activity, do not participate. Inform a designated CJP coordinator and, where safe, the police.

8. Verify before sharing. Do not circulate unverified claims, misleading videos, rumours or messages designed to incite panic or hostility.

9. Record incidents responsibly. If safe and lawful, document relevant incidents without interfering with police duties, obstructing others or putting yourself at risk. Do not publish unverified allegations against individuals.

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10. Protect fellow protesters. If tensions rise, move away from the confrontation, alert a coordinator and help vulnerable people reach safety. Never put yourself in danger to confront a suspected provocateur.

11. Know your emergency contacts. Stay with your group, agree on a meeting point and carry essential identification, necessary medicines and a charged phone.

12. Follow lawful instructions and know your rights. Remain calm during police interactions. Do not resist physically. If detained, ask for the reason and seek legal assistance.

“Remember: No individual can be allowed to hijack a peaceful protest. Our conduct must reflect our cause. Peaceful protest. Constitutional rights. Responsible citizenship,” the CJP's guidelines read.

The CJP, which led the Jantar Mantar protest against Education Minister Pradhan in June-July, will hold a massive demonstration in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10. Several political parties, including the AAP and Left parties, are likely to join the protest.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in