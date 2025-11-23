Delhi: Protesters allegedly attack police with chilli spray, injure officers while demonstrating against air pollution

On 23 November, Protesters gathered at India Gate to raise concerns about the rising air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. When police officers arrived to disperse the crowd, some protesters resisted and allegedly attacked the personnel with pepper spray during the removal.

Three to four officers suffered injuries to their eyes and are currently receiving treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, according to PTI. Police said the protesters had entered the C-hexagon area and attempted to cross the barricades that were in place to manage traffic.

According to officers, the protesters became agitated and aggressive. They allegedly paid no attention to the fact that they were blocking ambulances and medical staff, who needed emergency access.

"Some of the protesters had entered the C-hexagon and attempted to cross the barricades put up to restrict movement. We tried to explain to them that many ambulances and medical personnel were stuck behind them and required emergency access, but they got very agitated," PTI quoted a senior officer as saying.

The police personnel at the scene sensed that the situation could escalate into a scuffle and advised the protesters to step back.

"They refused, broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there. When our teams were trying to remove them, some of the protestors attacked police personnel using chilli spray. Three to four personnel sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment," the officer said.

Protestors used ‘chilli spray’ The protestors were subsequently removed from the C-hexagon to avoid traffic disruption.

"This was very unusual. For the first time, protestors used chilli spray on officers managing traffic and law and order," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla told PTI.

According to Mahla, this is the first time police personnel have encountered pepper spray during a crowd control operation.

"A few of our officers were sprayed in the eyes and face and are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital. Legal action is being taken in this regard," he said.