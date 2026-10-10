Delhi protests tomorrow: What is open and what is closed on Sunday, 11 October; traffic restrictions and more

Delhi faces travel disruptions on Sunday, 11 October, amid calls for protests. Markets and restaurants are expected to remain open, but movement could face local restrictions. On 10 October, 7,000 people were detained during the protests.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans to continue demonstrations despite detentions and police deployment. It demands Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged voter-list manipulation and irregularities.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi CJP Protest LIVE: Delhi police releases all detainees except CJP leaders

Delhi Police denied permission for the Jantar Mantar protest. Police cited insufficient advance notice, safety concerns and possible traffic problems.

Markets, shops and restaurants

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Are markets, shops and restaurants open in Delhi on Sunday, 11 October? ⌵ Yes. Markets, shops and commercial establishments across most of Delhi are expected to remain open, with no blanket shutdown. Restaurants, bars and clubs are also expected to operate. 2 Which Delhi roads may face traffic restrictions on 11 October? ⌵ Police checks and diversions may affect central Delhi and routes near the Shankar Road–Vande Mataram T-point. The Dhaula Kuan stretch may also see local restrictions or sudden diversions. 3 Will Delhi Metro stations be closed on Sunday, 11 October? ⌵ Sunday station closures and timings have not been confirmed. Restrictions affected dozens of stations on 10 October, so passengers should check Delhi Metro service information before travelling. 4 Why are traffic and security restrictions in Delhi continuing? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party plans to continue demonstrations, and police have maintained heightened security around Jantar Mantar and central Delhi. Police cited safety and possible traffic problems when denying permission for the Jantar Mantar protest. 5 Do the prohibitory orders in Noida mean Delhi shops will be closed? ⌵ No. The Section 163 orders apply to Gautam Buddha Nagar, which neighbours Delhi; they are not a Delhi-wide commercial closure. Most Delhi markets and businesses are expected to remain open.

Markets, shops, and commercial establishments across most of Delhi remain open. No blanket commercial shutdown has been mandated for Sunday.

Restaurants, bars and clubs also continue operating. However, reaching businesses near heavily guarded areas could take longer due to checks or detours. Commercial activity and road access are separate issues. An open shop does not mean every nearby route will remain clear.

Roads open, but diversions possible Major roads are generally open, according to available reports. However, police checks and diversions may continue around central Delhi and routes.

Traffic movement may be restricted near the Shankar Road-Vande Mataram T-point. The Dhaula Kuan stretch may also see local restrictions or sudden diversions.

Advertisement

Also Read | SC to hold special Sunday sitting on contempt plea over metro, train shutdowns

Conditions may change depending on police assessments. Travellers heading towards central areas should check live traffic updates before leaving.

Extra checking, barricades and police pickets remain around sensitive government buildings. Central New Delhi also has tighter security to prevent unauthorised protests.

Sunday Metro restrictions remain uncertain Delhi Metro restrictions on 10 October were initially set to continue until 6 PM. These restrictions were later extended until 10 PM. Entry and exit gates at dozens of stations have been closed or restricted.

Sunday Delhi Metro restrictions

Advertisement

Similar restrictions could apply on 11 October. However, Sunday’s station closures or their timings are not yet confirmed.

Passengers should therefore avoid assuming every affected station will reopen as the reason behind the restrictions, the protests, still remains on. Check the service information before planning journeys through affected areas.

Gatherings face restrictions Heavy police deployment continues around Jantar Mantar and central Delhi. Barricades and anti-riot vehicles have also been deployed.

CJP leaders have urged supporters to continue mobilising despite leadership detentions. Opposition leaders were also briefly detained or restricted while attempting to join.

Noida has prohibitory orders under Section 163 until 20 October. These restrictions concern neighbouring Gautam Buddha Nagar, rather than a Delhi-wide commercial closure.

The Supreme Court scheduled a sitting regarding transport and movement restrictions. The supplied text does not provide its outcome.

Advertisement

Delhi traffic restrictions tomorrow

Delhi Traffic Advisory on 11 October

Delhi Police informed about the restrictions tomorrow.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.