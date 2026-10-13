As protests continue in Delhi, commuters should expect disruptions on Tuesday, the Traffic Police warned. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, in view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted at various locations across the national capital during the day.

“Dynamic diversions and restrictions may be implemented depending on ground conditions,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a social media post.

The cops have also urged motorists to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas, follow diversion signs and directions of traffic personnel and cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Which roads in Delhi may be affected by protest-related traffic restrictions? ⌵ Possible disruption points include Panchkuian and Mandi House roundabouts, Minto Road, Guru Nanak Chowk, Lodhi Road Flyover, Patel Chowk and several Connaught Place junctions. The Delhi Traffic Police said restrictions may vary by location and ground conditions. 2 What should commuters do during the Delhi protest traffic curbs? ⌵ Avoid non-essential travel through affected areas, follow diversion signs and directions from traffic personnel, and cooperate with the Delhi Traffic Police. Allow for possible delays as routes may be diverted or restricted. 3 Are Delhi airport and railway journeys affected by the protests? ⌵ The advisory said air and rail travel were unlikely to face significant disruption, and no specific travel advisories had been issued for airport or railway passengers. Traffic conditions on roads leading through affected areas may still change. 4 Why are traffic restrictions being imposed in Delhi? ⌵ The Delhi Traffic Police said traffic may be affected because of the law-and-order situation as protests continue in the capital. Diversions and restrictions may be introduced according to conditions on the ground. 5 Will Delhi traffic diversions remain fixed throughout the day? ⌵ No. The Delhi Traffic Police said diversions and restrictions may be implemented dynamically, depending on ground conditions.

Roads that could face traffic disruptions According to the traffic advisory issued for Tuesday, October 13, traffic might get impacted at the following major junctions and stretches:

-Roundabout Panchkuian

- Roundabout Mandi House

- Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)

- Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)

- Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

- Guru Nanak Chowk

- Chemsford Road - Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point

- Bharion Road-MGM (Ring Road) T-Point

- Lodhi Road Flyover

- Roundabout Neela Gumbad

- Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing

- Under Bhikaji Kama Place

- Under Moti Bagh Flyover

- Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point

- Roundabout Ashoka Road Jantar Mantar Road

- Roundabout Rail Bhawan

- Jai Singh Road Sansad Marg Crossing

- Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point

- Roundabout Patel Chowk

- Jai Singh Road - Ashoka Road T-Point

- Roundabout RML Hospital

- Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point

No travel advisory for air/train passengers Air and rail travel are unlikely to face significant disruptions on Tuesday due to the protests, and no specific travel advisories have been issued for those heading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the various railway terminals across the national capital.

Protests in Delhi Delhi has been rocked by protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and left-aligned students groups since Saturday, October 10. The main opposition party, the Congress, has also launched a simultaneous protest seeking the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged descrepencies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Despite the crackdown by the Delhi Police, both the CJP and the Congress have vowed to continue their protests until Kumar has been removed from his post.