Delhi: Public buses resume plying with full seating capacity

Good news for daily commuters in Delhi as the DTC and Cluster buses have resumed plying with full seating capacity on Sunday, with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot urging travellers to wear masks and observe COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

In a tweet, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) said intra-state movement of buses has been permitted with full seating capacity on a trial basis, subject to condition that no passenger will travel standing and without mask.

Owing to closure of offices, the number of passengers who travelled on buses on Sunday was relatively low.

Gahlot tweeted "I would appeal to all passengers to wear mask and observe Covid appropriate behaviour."

The Delhi government on May 20 directed that a maximum of 20 passengers in public transport buses will be allowed in view of maintaining proper social distance to check the spread of coronavirus.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on Saturday said movement of buses will be permitted on trial basis up to November 8 or till further orders, whichever is earlier, subject to the condition that no passenger will be allowed to travel in a standing position and without mask and all other stipulations of standard operating procedure.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via