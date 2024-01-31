An Andhra Pradesh based woman who was arrested for cheating a luxury hotel in Delhi's Aerocity of around ₹6 lakh had only ₹41 in her account when she was nabbed, Delhi Police officials have said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Police noted that the woman cheated Delhi's Pullman Hotel in Aerocity, however, the woman's motive behind staying near the airport could not be ascertained so far.

According to a senior police officer, the Delhi police have written to its counterpart in Andhra Pradesh to know if they could provide her actual address and details about her family members.

"The woman was interrogated and counselled by our experts but she was not cooperating with us. We asked her to show her bank account details but she failed to do so," another official said.

The Delhi Police official added that when the police checked her back account, they found it had only ₹41 as the balance amount.

The woman, identified as Jhansi Rani Samuel, stayed in the Pullman Hotel located in Aerocity near the Delhi Airport for 15 days and allegedly made fraudulent transactions worth around ₹5,88,176, the police said.

The hotel staff told the police that she had produced a fake identity card of one Isha Dave at the Delhi hotel's spa facility and availed services worth ₹2,11,708, the official said.

The police said Samuel showed the hotel staff she was making the transactions on the ICICI Bank UPI app, but upon payment reconciliation, it was discovered that the bank had not received any payment.

"It is suspected that the app she used was dubious," the Delhi Police official said.

The official said the accused woman was not cooperating in the investigation.

She initially told the police that she is a doctor and that her husband, too, is a doctor and lives in New York, however this information is also yet to be established, he added.

Samuel was arrested by the Delhi police on January 13 following a PCR call by the hotel staff.

She was initially arrested for cheating but later Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC were added to the FIR, the official said.

