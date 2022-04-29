This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The rainfall will bring down the temperature between 36 degrees to 39 degrees Celsius
IMD updates: Delhi will be reeling under an intense heatwave with a maximum temperature to touch 44 degrees Celsius until May 1
The national capital Delhi, which is reeling under an intense heatwave, is likely to receive rainfall in the first week of May. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will be reeling under an intense heatwave with a maximum temperature to touch 44 degrees Celsius until May 1. However, between May 2 and 4, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana are likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorm, RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD said.
The rainfall will bring down the temperature between 36 degrees to 39 degrees Celsius, he added. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow warning for three days--April 29, 30, and May 1 for western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. "From May 2 a change is taking place, Western Disturbance is advancing; thunderstorm and rain likely to take place," the IMD scientist said.
Additionally, temperature will be dropping in Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Temperature will also be dropping in areas like Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir & Angul (in Odisha).
As per the latest IMD projection, around May 4, a cyclonic circulation system will develop in Andaman Sea, it'll be followed by low pressure by May 5, It's likely to further intensify. All these changes likely to cause a drop in temperature, IMD said.
"Heatwave conditions in some parts very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and in isolated places over Jammu, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, westem parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Telangana and interior Odisha," the IMD said in a bulletin issued at 8:30 am.
The relative humidity in the city was recorded at 28 per cent at 8.30 am, the weather office said.
For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.
As a blistering heatwave is sweeping through vast swathes of the country, Delhi saw the hottest April day in 12 years at 43.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.
