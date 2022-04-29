The national capital Delhi, which is reeling under an intense heatwave, is likely to receive rainfall in the first week of May. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will be reeling under an intense heatwave with a maximum temperature to touch 44 degrees Celsius until May 1. However, between May 2 and 4, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana are likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorm, RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD said.

