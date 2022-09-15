The Delhi and Punjab governments have reportedly joined hands to use Pusa bio-decomposer, which is a microbial solution that can decompose paddy straw in 15 to 20 days, on 5,000 acres of land in the agrarian state to prevent stubble burning which is a major cause of air pollution. The development comes days after the Centre rejected the request of AAP governments in the two states to help them provide cash incentives to farmers in Punjab for not burning stubble.

