Delhi, Punjab, Haryana continue to face severe AQI with the onset of peak stubble burning season: Top Developments
Northwest India experiences an increase in farm fires due to stubble burning, leading to a decline in air quality. The government implements pollution control policies to combat the issue but the situation is expected to remain the same until November 15.
With the onset of peak stubble-burning season in northwest India, there has been an uptick in cases of farm fires in Punjab and Haryana. Excessive smoke produced from rampant paddy straw burning has led to a massive decline in air quality in regions of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana.