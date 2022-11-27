‘Delhi, Punjab predictions came true and now…’: Kejriwal claims AAP will form govt in Gujarat too2 min read . 02:38 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal urged government employees to back AAP while promising implementation of the old pension scheme
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form government in Gujarat. "I am going to make a prediction in writing in front of you all...Note down the prediction that the AAP is going to form government in Gujarat. After 27 years of misgovernance, the citizens of Gujarat will get relief from these people (BJP)," Kejriwal said.
“…predictions for the Delhi and Punjab Assembly elections came true, and the same will happen in Gujarat as well."
Kejriwal said people openly shy away to show their support for the AAP simply because they are scared of BJP
"It is the first time in 27 years that the BJP is so agitated. You go out on a street and ask people whom they would vote for. They would either say the AAP or the BJP. Those who say they would vote for the BJP reveal after five minutes that they and their entire mohalla were going to vote for broom (AAP's poll symbol)," Kejriwal said.
"We have contested elections in many states, but Gujarat is the first state where people are scared of declaring whom they would vote for. The common man is scared. Second, the Congress voters are nowhere to be found, and third, the BJP supporters are going to vote for the AAP in large numbers," he further claimed.
The upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases on December 1 and 5.
He also urged government employees in Gujarat to back the AAP while promising implementation of the old pension scheme for them by January 31 next year.
Kejriwal said, "By January 31, we will issue a notification for implementing the old pension scheme in Gujarat. I am not just talking. In Punjab, we have issued the notification."
The Gujarat government had introduced a new contributory pension scheme (NPS) for employees joining the service on or after April 1, 2005. According to the notification, it will make a matching contribution of 10% of the basic pay plus dearness allowance contributed by the employees in the NPS fund. Under the Centre's scheme, the government will contribute 14% against an employee's contribution of 10% of his/her salary and DA with effect from April 1, 2019.
The employees have staged massive agitations against the government in Gujarat while demanding restoration of the OPS because they believe the NPS is not in the interest of retiring employees.
(With inputs from agencies)
