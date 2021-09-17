Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that the AAP government has asked all private construction sites to follow its 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution in the city.

The Delhi government had conducted a review meeting with all state-run agencies engaged in construction work in Delhi and they were told to submit their action plan to prevent dust pollution by Tuesday.

There are many private agencies involved in construction work in the city. We conducted a meeting with over 50 such companies, including L&T, Shapoorji, among others, Rai added.

"These private construction sites have been asked to comply with the 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution in 15 days," the Delhi Environment Minister said.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 28 new fresh cases of coronavirus and 22 recoveries on Thursday.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, one death was reported due to the disease. The city had not reported COVID-19 death for the past eight days.

There are 409 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

The total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,38,373, of which 14,12,880 have recovered while 25,084 people succumbed to the viral infection. The fatality rate in the city is 1.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate in the city is at 0.04 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate is at 5.38 per cent. on PM Modi's birthday

