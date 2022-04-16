This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Two top private schools in the national capital had on Friday confirmed that each of them have received information from parents about their wards testing positive.
NEW DELHI :
Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in national capital Delhi, a private school has asked wards not to send their children to school on Monday 18 April, after a child tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.
Delhi's positivity rate went up to 5% on Saturday as the city recorded 461 new cases and two deaths.
"Kindly do not send your wards to school on Monday as fumigation or sanitation exercise will be conducted," the school said in a communication to parents on Saturday after the Covid positive case was reported.
Two top private schools had on Friday confirmed that each of them have received information from parents about their wards testing positive.
The number of school students testing positive has been on the rise in the city, raising concerns of parents. The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever needed.
Schools in Delhi have a four-day holiday in view of Ambedkar Jayanti, which was on Thursday, and Good Friday followed by Saturday and Sunday.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that coronavirus cases may have been rising in the national capital, but there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.
Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, reiterated that instructions have been issued to schools to follow the government's Standard Operating Procedure if they detect any case.