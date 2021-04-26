As the national capital continues to reel under high Covid-19 caseload and oxygen shortage, an ITBP-run Covid Care Centre with 500 oxygen beds became operations on Monday at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas facility.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that 200 ICU beds will also be added at the Covid Care Centre in the next few days. He also thanked the Central government for providing doctors and medical staff of ITBP at the facility.

"Visited the Radha Saomi facility this morning. 500 oxygen beds start today. More beds will be added in the next few days. We will also start 200 ICU beds here. Grateful to Babaji for helping us. Thank you Central govt for providing doctors and medical staff of ITBP," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain, visited the centre too.

In a briefing later, the CM said capacity at the centre will be increased to 2.000 beds and then eventually to 5000 beds.

The first patient arrived in the ambulance at the centre at 10 am today.

The ITBP has issued helpline numbers for admission-related queries at the Covid Care Centre. People can connect to the facility at: - 011- 26655547, 011- 26655548, 011- 26655549, 011- 26655949, 011- 26655969.

The national capital recorded 350 deaths and 22,933 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a health bulletin said.

The cumulative caseload in Delhi now has gone over 10 lakh and the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 14,248.

The positivity rate has fallen to 30.21% from 32.27% a day before.

The data of the last 24 hours also revealed that the number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital is inching closer to the one-lakh mark. The tally of active cases has climbed to 94,592 in the city.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 27, 366 from 24,802.

According to the Union health ministry, Delhi is among the ten states reporting 74.5% of the new Covid-19 cases in the country and among the twelve states displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.





