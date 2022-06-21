Delhi's traffic movement will be affected on Tuesday as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fifth time in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. To avoid inconvenience to the public, Delhi Traffic Police said it has made special arrangements and urged commuters to avoid certain routes.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the movement of traffic will not be possible on Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 pm, it said on Twitter.

"Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," it tweeted.

In another tweet, the traffic police said inward movement of buses will be restricted beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.

"Kindly avoid Netaji Subhash Marg Nishadraj Marg between 6 am and 9 am due to special traffic arrangements.

"Kindly avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon road between 12.45 pm and 1.15 pm due to special traffic arrangements," it said in a series of tweets.

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the ED to rejoin the probe against him on June 21.

Rahul Gandhi is being questioned about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper, said sources.The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists. In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. Officials familiar with the probe said Rahul Gandhi is being asked questions about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis have stakes in the latter. Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the ED to appear before the investigators in the case on June 23.There are allegations that AJL was founded in the 1930s to print National Herald and had 5,000 freedom fighters as shareholders. AJL is now in Gandhi's family ownership. AJL declared in 2008 that it would not print newspapers anymore and will enter real estate. In 2010, a new firm called YIL is incorporated with ₹5 lakh and with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi among other Congress leaders as directors. It pledges to do charity but does none till 2016, as per allegations. It is also alleged that AJL's 9 crore shares (99 pc of all) are transferred to YIL and that Rahul Gandhi alone holds 75% shares while Sonia and other senior Congress own the rest.