Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's 5th round of questioning; These routes to avoid today3 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 10:32 AM IST
- Delhi Traffic Police said it has made special arrangements and urged commuters to avoid certain routes today
Delhi's traffic movement will be affected on Tuesday as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fifth time in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. To avoid inconvenience to the public, Delhi Traffic Police said it has made special arrangements and urged commuters to avoid certain routes.