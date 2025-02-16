New Delhi Railway Station stampede: 18 dead as Mahakumbh rush leads to panic. What we know so far in 10 points

At least 18 people were dead, and another 15 were injured in a stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday night as pilgrims waited to board trains to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

"18 people, including 14 women, lost their lives in the stampede that occurred yesterday around 10 PM at New Delhi Railway station," said Delhi Police, ANI reported.

Delhi Railway Station stampede: What we know so far 1)When did the incident occur? The incident occurred around 10 pm on two platforms as passengers waited to board trains to Prayagraj city, where the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival is being held.

2)Eyewitness account "People were running across platforms, and there was a chaotic situation that led to people falling on each other," a man who saw the stampede told ANI.

3) What Delhi caretaker CM said Delhi's caretaker Chief Minister, Atishi, expressed her condolences to the victims' families, stating that they had been informed of the tragic incident. Atishi arrived at the LNJP hospital to offer support to the families of the victims of the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

Atishi posted on X, "The tragic death of devotees going to Maha Kumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heartbreaking. Met the families of the victims at the LNJP hospital. Many people are also injured, whose treatment is going on. Two of our MLAs are present in the hospital to help the victim families..."

4) PM Modi expresses distress over New Delhi Railway Station Stampede "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.

5) New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Probe ordered Authorities ordered an inquiry into the incident and said the situation was now under control. In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said a high-level inquiry had been ordered into the "unfortunate incident".

6) Congress condemns Centre over NDLS stampede

On Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Khargelaunched a scathing attack on the Centre over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, demanding transparency and accountability in such situations. He called for immediate disclosure of the exact number of deaths and injuries and provided information about the missing individuals from the Centre.

7) Stampede triggered by Congestion on Platform 14, Says DCP KPS Malhotra

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when many passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

8) Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Gadkari express grief Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths caused by a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.

9) Delhi LG VK Saxena says ‘constantly monitoring operations’ Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries caused by a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

The LG said he is personally monitoring the operations to ensure all necessary steps are being taken to support the affected families.

To ensure prompt medical attention, LG Saxena said all hospitals in the area have been put on high alert to address any related emergencies.

10) Injured victims of NDLS Stampede treated at LNJP Hospital Following the tragic stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, many injured individuals were promptly rushed to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi.