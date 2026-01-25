Delhi rain brings much-needed respite from air pollution as winds turn chilly — Check IMD forecast

The brief rain spell on Friday brought in much-needed respite from the toxic air pollution levels in Delhi, even as winds in the capital city turned chilly.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 150 in the “moderate” category at 8 am on Sunday.

The 24-hour average settled at 192 in the “moderate” category.

The air quality was 'moderate' at 30 stations, while it was ' poor' at seven stations, according to CPCB's Sameer app. Dwarka, which recorded an AQI of 98 in the 'satisfactory' category, is the lowest amongst all the stations.

Delhi's air quality improved from 'poor' to 'moderate' throughout the day on Saturday, said the weather agency.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' category for the next two days.

Delhi weather today Delhi on Friday recorded the year's first rain and the highest January rainfall in two years, yet. The last highest rainfall in the first month of the year was recorded on 30 January 2023, when the city received 20.4 mm of rain, the IMD said.

The spell of rain resulted in a sharp drop in Delhi temperatures on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast partly cloudy sky and shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours on Sunday.

On Saturday, Safdarjung station recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above the season's normal, marking a sharp fall from Friday's low of 13.7 degrees Celsius, which was the highest as compared to 13.8 degrees Celsius in 2022.

For Sunday, the weather agency said the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 17°C to 19°C and 04°C to 06°C, respectively. “The minimum temperature will be below normal (-1.6°C to 3.0°C) and the maximum temperatures will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) over Delhi,” it added.

The Met Dept also predicted predominant surface wind from the northwest direction with wind speed less than 15 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will decrease up to 10kmph from the northwest direction in the afternoon hours.