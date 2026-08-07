Delhi-NCR rain: Internet reacts as flooding, traffic chaos bring region to a standstill | Watch video

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR as rain is expected to persist throughout Friday, bringing respite from humid weather but raising concerns over waterlogging, traffic congestion and localised flooding across several parts of the National Capital Region.

Social media reacts to Delhi rain chaos The national capital woke up to another rainy morning after intermittent showers overnight, while meteorologists forecast cloudy skies accompanied by one or two spells of light to moderate rainfall during the day. According to the IMD, isolated areas of Delhi could receive heavy rainfall between the early morning and noon before lighter showers return during the evening and night.

Visuals shared online showed vehicles wading through flooded roads, while some commuters abandoned their cars to navigate waterlogged streets on foot. In several locations, rainfall led to severe congestion, highlighting recurring concerns over the region's stormwater drainage infrastructure during periods of intense monsoon activity.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to the flooding and traffic chaos in Delhi-NCR? ⌵ The flooding and traffic chaos in Delhi-NCR were caused by heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert due to persistent downpours that resulted in waterlogging and severe congestion. 2 Why did social media react strongly to the rain-related disruptions in Delhi? ⌵ Social media reactions were prompted by frustrations over the recurring civic challenges caused by heavy rain, highlighting ongoing concerns about the city's drainage infrastructure and public safety. 3 How are authorities responding to the flooding situation in Gurugram? ⌵ Authorities in Gurugram are deploying civic teams to clear waterlogged roads and monitor drainage systems to manage flooding amid the continuing heavy rainfall and ensure public safety. 4 Should residents avoid low-lying areas during heavy rainfall in Delhi? ⌵ Yes, residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid low-lying areas during heavy rainfall, as these locations are more susceptible to water accumulation, which can disrupt traffic and public movement. 5 What areas in Delhi-NCR experienced the most severe waterlogging? ⌵ The most severe waterlogging in Delhi-NCR occurred in areas such as Gurugram, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, and parts of East Delhi, particularly along routes like GT Road and Dilshad Garden.

The widespread disruption prompted an outpouring of reactions on social media, with many residents expressing frustration over the recurring civic challenges posed by heavy rain.

One user wrote, "This is the condition of the roads after just a few hours of rain. This is Gurgaon. Is it so difficult to maintain a proper system so that this does not happen every time it rains a little?"

Another compared the intensity of the showers with India's financial capital, posting, "Have never seen rain like this in Delhi . It’s like the Mumbai monsoon came here".

Echoing concerns over urban infrastructure, a third user remarked, "first proper day of rain in delhi btw, this city needs a proper drainage system asap".

Not all reactions focused on the disruption. Amid the downpour, several residents gathered at India Gate to enjoy the weather, prompting another social media post that read, "Okay. Party time. Delhi people gathered at India Gate to enjoy rain. #DelhiRains (sic)."

Meanwhile, videos from neighbouring Noida highlighted the extent of the flooding. One post stated, "Visuals from Noida. Heavy rainfall created havoc in NCR today. Many weather station received 100+ mm rain".

Another resident summed up the scale of the downpour with a touch of humour, writing, "Raining cats, dogs and rabbits... Certainly fulfils the quota for this year's rain for Dilli. Sukha padega iske baad (sic)".

Also Read | Heavy rains may persist across much of India; flash floods likely in hills

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain below seasonal highs, ranging between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay between 22°C and 24°C.

The continued cloud cover and rainfall are expected to keep weather conditions relatively pleasant despite the ongoing monsoon season.

View full Image View full Image Gurugram: Commuters move on a waterlogged road amid rain, near Medcity Hospital, in Gurugram, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_07_2026_000377A) ( PTI )

Gurugram, however, remains among the worst-affected areas in the region after receiving around 97 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Heavy overnight showers inundated several arterial roads and low-lying areas, causing extensive waterlogging and disrupting traffic during the morning rush hour.

Vehicles were seen moving slowly through submerged stretches, while commuters encountered long delays on key routes.

View full Image View full Image Noida, Aug 07 (ANI): A man pushes a stranded ambulance from a waterlogged road at Mahamaya flyover underpass, in Noida on Friday. (ANI Video Grab) ( ANI Video Grab )

The persistent flooding has once again highlighted the city's recurring drainage challenges during periods of intense monsoon rainfall. Water accumulated rapidly in several vulnerable locations, affecting daily movement and slowing emergency response in some areas.

View full Image View full Image New Delhi: Vehicles stuck in traffic following rainfall, at Akshardham Flyover, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI08_07_2026_000393B) ( PTI )

The IMD has warned that heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning could occur at isolated places in Gurugram later in the day. Similar weather conditions have also been forecast for Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Nuh (Mewat), Palwal, Faridabad, Sonipat, Charkhi Dadri and Yamunanagar, where residents have been advised to remain alert.

View full Image View full Image Gurugram: Commuters move on a waterlogged road amid rain, near Medcity Hospital, in Gurugram, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_07_2026_000378B) ( PTI )

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue across Gurugram and neighbouring districts through the day, with authorities monitoring conditions in areas prone to flooding. Civic agencies have been deployed to clear waterlogged roads and ensure drainage systems function as effectively as possible amid continuing showers.

View full Image View full Image Noida, India-August 07, 2026:Commuters making their way through a waterlogged path at the Sector 96 underpass following heavy rain, in Noida, India, on Friday, August 07, 2026. Continuous rainfall led to water accumulation on several roads (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)