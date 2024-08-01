Delhi rain fury may continue; cloudbursts in Himachal and Uttarakhand claim over 10 lives, harrowing scenes unfold

Many cities and hilly areas witnessed distressing scenes on Thursday after extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by cloudbursts, lashed several parts of the country over the past two days. Harrowing visuals circulating on social media showed water leaking at the new Parliament building in Delhi.
Rivers overflowed in Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and Karnataka, causing flooding and disruption in these regions. In Uttarakhand, around 450 Kedarnath-bound pilgrims have been stranded due to the heavy rainfall, adding to the woes of the affected. Meanwhile, severely waterlogged streets in Delhi and Gurgaon have made commuting a challenging task.
Here's all you need to know about the rain mayhem being witnessed across the country on Thursday, August 1:
VIDEO | Himachal Pradesh: A building collapsed and was washed away in raging Parvati River in #Kullu, earlier today. More details are awaited.#HimachalNews #Himachalrains— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 1, 2024
pic.twitter.com/rC7IR88ihk
जनपद रुद्रप्रयाग में विभिन्न स्थानों पर फंसे हुए लोगों का हेलीकाप्टर के माध्यम से रेस्क्यू किया जा रहा है। अभी तक बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को आपदा प्रभावित क्षेत्रों से सुरक्षित निकाल लिया गया है। हमारी सरकार आपदा की इस घड़ी में स्थानीय जनता और पर्यटकों की सुरक्षा के लिए तत्परता के… pic.twitter.com/vWFDkj28Q9— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 1, 2024
Another read, “Who says #GurgaonRains make us look like venice we even give a competition to backwaters of Kerela with our own post #Rain #Gurugram backwaters. Get out of cars and glide over the channels wondering what we get after contributingbfor 75 percent of #Haryana's revenue.”
#Gurgaon #Gurugram works on simple principle every #Rain more you pay more water for your little Venice. Living in poshest costliest area doesn't make you immune to water logging. Its still raining can imagine what will tomorrow morning bring.#delhirain #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/IXXaHxD9qH— Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) July 31, 2024
