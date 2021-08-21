National capital Delhi witnessed rain accompanied by thunderstorms, affecting vehicular movement in several areas.

Several roads near ITO, Minto Road, Pragati Maidan and others were waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Delhi.

Visuals of roads waterlogged in Pragati Maidan.

#WATCH | Delhi: Roads waterlogged in Pragati Maidan area as the national capital continues to receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/UY1LsFUt0A — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Visuals of roads waterlogged in ITO area.

#WATCH | Delhi: Vehicular movement affected due to waterlogging in ITO area following rainfall in parts of the national capital pic.twitter.com/QZLxwWugG7 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi traffic police has informed that Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging. Additionally, traffic movement on MInto Bridge has also been closed. Traffic has also been affected at Moolchand Underpass due to waterlogging.

On the other hand, the traffic is moving in one lane at Dhaula Kuan-Gurgaon road.

Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging, Please avoid using this route. Sorry for the inconvenience. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2021

The road from Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon is heavy due to water logging on GGR-PDR. The traffic is moving in 1 lane. Sorry for the inconvenience — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2021

Waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur Underpass. Traffic Interrupted at MB road diverted on mathura road . Kindly avoid he stretch — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2021

Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageway) has been closed due to water logging. Please avoid stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2021

Visuals of waterlogging at Minto Bridge. Traffic movement stopped due to heavy rainfall.

#WATCH Heavy rainfall in Delhi causes waterlogging at Minto Bridge, traffic movement stopped pic.twitter.com/FSRpv464QY — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Delhi got a respite from the sultry weather conditions as rains lashed the national capital on Saturday morning.

Heavy rains continue to lash Delhi; Visuals from Azadpur and Connaught Place pic.twitter.com/Zc8tidKfbQ — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain most likely to continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.

Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain most likely to continue over many parts of Delhi & adjoining areas during next 02 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 21, 2021

Besides, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, IMD added

Delhi (Safdarjung) reported 73.2 mm rain during the wee hours on Saturday on August 21.

The MeT department has issued an orange alert for Saturday and a yellow alert for Sunday. The department has issued a green alert from August 23 to August 26.

The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well while yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

