National capital Delhi witnessed rain accompanied by thunderstorms, affecting vehicular movement in several areas.
Several roads near ITO, Minto Road, Pragati Maidan and others were waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Delhi.
Visuals of roads waterlogged in Pragati Maidan.
Visuals of roads waterlogged in ITO area.
Meanwhile, Delhi traffic police has informed that Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging. Additionally, traffic movement on MInto Bridge has also been closed. Traffic has also been affected at Moolchand Underpass due to waterlogging.
On the other hand, the traffic is moving in one lane at Dhaula Kuan-Gurgaon road.
Visuals of waterlogging at Minto Bridge. Traffic movement stopped due to heavy rainfall.
Delhi got a respite from the sultry weather conditions as rains lashed the national capital on Saturday morning.
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain most likely to continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.
Besides, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, IMD added
Delhi (Safdarjung) reported 73.2 mm rain during the wee hours on Saturday on August 21.
The MeT department has issued an orange alert for Saturday and a yellow alert for Sunday. The department has issued a green alert from August 23 to August 26.
The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well while yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.
An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.
