The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain over Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri) in the next two hours.

Already, heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the early hours of Sunday.

Waterlogging occurred in Yamuna Bazar area following rainfall. The Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters on Twitter regarding waterlogging. The traffic police on Twitter wrote, "Traffic is affected in Zakhira underpass, Azadpur under pass and Shakti Nagar underpass due to water-logging. Inconvenience is regretted".

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Monday in the capital. An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

Yesterday, a portion of a road under the IIT-Delhi flyover caved in following heavy rains in the national capital.

The Public Works Department said the portion of the road caved in because of the leakage in an underground Delhi Jal Board (DJB) line.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Meerut, Modinagar, Rampur, Moradabad, Billari, Sambhal, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Bahajoi, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Khurja, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) Kotputli, Khairthal, Tizara, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," said IMD in an official statement.

IMD has also predicted that north and central India will witness intense rainfall activity over the next four days.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh from July 31 to August 4 with peak activity from July 31 to August 3.

Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during July 31-August 2.

The IMD has issued a red alert over parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over west Uttar Pradesh between August 1-2.

The current spell of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely to continue over parts of north India with isolated heavy falls over Jammu and Kashmir on July 31, Punjab on August 1, Himachal Pradesh till August 2, and Uttarakhand and Haryana till August 4, the IMD said.

