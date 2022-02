The Indian Metrological Department had predicted light intensity rain over South, South-West Delhi, New Delhi, South-East Delhi, Manesar Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida earlier in the evening.

Later visuals emerged where Delhi was lashed will rainfall even though normal life continued amid a receding pandemic and a global crisis in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The IMD had also said that winds with a speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi

Watch the visuals from Feroz Shah road here.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Feroz Shah Road pic.twitter.com/q4EfYV8LJ8 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain are likely to occur Barwala, Hansi, Meham, Jind, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana), Bhiwari (Rajasthan) in the next two hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi also recorded 460 fresh Covid-19 cases, and two Covid related deaths in the past twenty four hours. The national capital's positivity rate dipped to 0.81%.

