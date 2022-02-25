Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Rain lashes national capital; thunderstorm expected in NCR areas, warns IMD

Delhi: Rain lashes national capital; thunderstorm expected in NCR areas, warns IMD

Delhi rains (Screen Grab from the video)
1 min read . 08:48 PM IST Livemint

  • Earlier the IMD had predicted that light intensity rain will occur over South, South-West Delhi, New Delhi, South-East Delhi, Manesar Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Indian Metrological Department had predicted light intensity rain over South, South-West Delhi, New Delhi, South-East Delhi, Manesar Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida earlier in the evening. 

The Indian Metrological Department had predicted light intensity rain over South, South-West Delhi, New Delhi, South-East Delhi, Manesar Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida earlier in the evening. 

Later visuals emerged where Delhi was lashed will rainfall even though normal life continued amid a receding pandemic and a global crisis in the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Later visuals emerged where Delhi was lashed will rainfall even though normal life continued amid a receding pandemic and a global crisis in the Russia-Ukraine war. 

The IMD had also said that winds with a speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi

The IMD had also said that winds with a speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi

Watch the visuals from Feroz Shah road here.

Watch the visuals from Feroz Shah road here.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain are likely to occur Barwala, Hansi, Meham, Jind, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana), Bhiwari (Rajasthan) in the next two hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain are likely to occur Barwala, Hansi, Meham, Jind, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana), Bhiwari (Rajasthan) in the next two hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi also recorded 460 fresh Covid-19 cases, and two Covid related deaths in the past twenty four hours. The national capital's positivity rate dipped to 0.81%.

Meanwhile, Delhi also recorded 460 fresh Covid-19 cases, and two Covid related deaths in the past twenty four hours. The national capital's positivity rate dipped to 0.81%.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!