The IMD had also said that winds with a speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi
Watch the visuals from Feroz Shah road here.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain are likely to occur Barwala, Hansi, Meham, Jind, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana), Bhiwari (Rajasthan) in the next two hours.
Meanwhile, Delhi also recorded 460 fresh Covid-19 cases, and two Covid related deaths in the past twenty four hours. The national capital's positivity rate dipped to 0.81%.
