Delhi rain news: Severe waterlogging, long traffic jams in city due to heavy downpours, more rainfall predicted | Watch

Delhi rain news: Severe waterlogging, long traffic jams in city due to heavy downpours, more rainfall predicted | Watch

Livemint

Delhi rain news: Severe waterlogging, long traffic jams in the city due to heavy downpours, IMD predicts more rainfall

Delhi rains today: Severe waterlogging and traffic jams were seen aftr heavy rainfall overnight.

Delhi rain news: Severe waterlogging, snarling traffic caused people huge convenience after heavy rainfall across several parts of the city over the night. The weather department has predicted more rainfall on Thursday.

The monsoon rainfall reduced the mercury temperature and brought relief from heat for Delhi residents. However, several parts of Delhi faced severe waterlogging at night, including Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Dhaula Kuan, and the Delhi Cantonment area. In the videos shared by news agencies ANI and PTI, vehicular movement appeared to be severely hindered by heavy waterlogging.

Delhi rains cause severe waterlogging affecting vehicular movement | Watch

