Two separate rain incidents in Delhi result in three deaths. Boys drown near Siraspur underpass, man drowns at Okhla underpass. IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall.

Delhi rain news: In two separate rain related incidents, three people, including two boys, drowned in Delhi amid heavy rains in the national capital on Saturday, a day after rains brought normal life to a standstill.

In the first incident, two boys drowned while they were reportedly playing in a rainwater-filled ditch.

Delhi Police said that at 2.25pm a call about the drowning of a 12-year-old boy near Siraspur underpass was received at PS SP Badli. Following that, police rushed to the spot and found the underpass near the metro flooded.

After conducting a search, the fire brigade recovered the bodies of two boys.

“Prima facie appears to be a case of suspected drowning while the boys were taking a bath. 174 CrPC proceedings are underway," reported ANI quoting Delhi Police.

In another incident, one man drowned in water at the Okhla underpass.

Delhi Police said that upon reaching the sport, police found one unconscious person drowning in water.

“The deceased was riding a scooter. The person was sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre wherein he was declared brought dead," said Police.

Police further said that legal action is being initiated as per the procedure of the law.

On Friday too, two boys aged eight and 10 years and a man in his 20s drowned in separate incidents.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall till July 2.

LG directs officials to take steps — Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has asked that all senior officers on leave should be asked to report back to duty immediately.

— No leave should be sanctioned for the next two months.

— Ensure immediate steps to ease the situation.

Control room to address issues — The Delhi government has set up an emergency control room and quick response teams in the PWD headquarters.

— WhatsApp number for waterlogging complaints: 8130188222

