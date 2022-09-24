Delhi rain: Traffic jams in several parts of the city as rain continues2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 09:15 PM IST
Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of Delhi as the rain continued to lash the city for the third consecutive day
Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of Delhi as the rain continued to lash the city for the third consecutive day
Listen to this article
As the rains continue to lash several parts of Delhi for the third consecutive day, traffic jams were reported in several parts of the city. Apart from the traffic jam, incidences of trees uprooting and waterlogging were also reported in the city. The weather department issued a 'yellow alert' for Saturday as well, warning of moderate rain in most parts of Delhi, with heavy rain in a few places.