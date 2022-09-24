As the rains continue to lash several parts of Delhi for the third consecutive day, traffic jams were reported in several parts of the city. Apart from the traffic jam, incidences of trees uprooting and waterlogging were also reported in the city. The weather department issued a 'yellow alert' for Saturday as well, warning of moderate rain in most parts of Delhi, with heavy rain in a few places.

Delhi Traffic Police took to social media platform Twitter to advise commuters to plan their journey accordingly. The traffic police also informed people about the heavy traffic or tree felling incidences.

“As per IMD report light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," Delhi Traffic Police said in the tweet.

The traffic police also gave directions that the commuters should avoid to save themselves from the heavy traffic, potholes, waterlogging etc.

"Traffic is heavy on Road No 51 in the carriageway from Majlis Park towards Azadpur due to pothole. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said in another tweet.

Traffic is heavy on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Mundka towards Nangloi due to waterlogging at Rajdhani Park Metro Station. Kindly avoid the stretch, it tweeted.

Traffic is heavy on Nangloi Najafgarh Road in the carriageway from Najafgarh towards Nangloi due to pothole near Banke Bihari Sweets. Kindly avoid the stretch, it said in another tweet.

View Full Image Several incidences of tree felling, waterlogging and deep potholes were also reported from the city due to heavy rain (Mint)

According to the traffic helpline, they have received 16 calls about traffic, three about waterlogging, and five about tree falling. Trees have fallen on Arvindo Marg near Adhchini red light and near Mahipalpur towards Chhattarpur.

On Friday, the traffic police helpline received 19 calls about traffic congestion, 11 about waterlogging, and 22 about fallen trees.

On Thursday, it received 23 calls about traffic jams, seven about waterlogging, and two about trees being uprooted in various parts of the national capital.

Some commuters reported heavy traffic in the Azadpur area of northwest Delhi on social media. Another user reported traffic congestion in the Najafgarh area. The traffic has also impacted the Timarpur area of north Delhi.

View Full Image Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the NH-24 as the rains continued in the city for third consecutive day (PTI)

On Saturday, rain fell for the third day in a row in Delhi. From 8.30 a.m. on Friday to 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the city received 15 mm of rain. The weather service issued a 'yellow alert' for Saturday as well, warning of moderate rain in most parts of Delhi, with heavy rain in a few places.