Delhi rain: Traffic jams in several parts of the city as rain continues

As the rains continue to lash several parts of Delhi for the third consecutive day, traffic jams were reported in several parts of the city. Apart from the traffic jam, incidences of trees uprooting and waterlogging were also reported in the city. The weather department issued a 'yellow alert' for Saturday as well, warning of moderate rain in most parts of Delhi, with heavy rain in a few places.

