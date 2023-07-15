Amid acute waterlogging and flood-like situation witnessed throughout Delhi even on Friday, IMD has predicted moderate rainfall with thunderstorm in the city for next 3-4 days. The weather forecasting agency has issued yellow alert in Delhi for Saturday.

On Friday night, several low-lying areas of the city continued to witness severe flood-like situation and waterlogging. The situation remains unchanged despite water level in the Yamuna River is witnessing a steady decline and recorded at 207.98 metres at 11 pm at the Old Railway Bridge.

The situation is expected to worsen with the continuous rainfall in the coming 3-4 days. Major roads at ITO and other low-lying areas near Yamuna remained flooded late on Friday night. This created huge inconvenience for commuters.

IMD predicts yellow alert for Saturday

In the wake of the possibility of more rainfall in the city, IMD has issued yellow alert for the national capital and has also predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days in the national capital region.

Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist said, “Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We expect a slight rainfall increase on the 17th and 18th of July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states."

As the city continues to drench in flood water, NDRF and other rescue teams are continuously working day and night for the evacuation of people. On Thursday, around 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna in Delhi. On Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said tha the Delhi goverment is taking all measures to ensure faster passage of water from the waterlogged areas.

Currently, as many as 21,092 people are residing in tents and shelters. Additionally, 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued 1,022 individuals on Thursday.

"The situation (in Delhi) has improved from yesterday (Wednesday). The NDRF's seven teams have been deployed in Delhi. People have been evacuated from the affected areas. The situation is under control and might improve by tomorrow," NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi told ANI on Thursday.

