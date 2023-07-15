Delhi rain updates: IMD predicts more rains for 4-5 days amid continued flood-like situation, yellow alert issued2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 06:40 AM IST
Delhi continues to experience flood-like situations due to heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the Yamuna River. The situation is expected to persist for the next few days. The government has evacuated thousands of people and is taking measures to manage the situation
Amid acute waterlogging and flood-like situation witnessed throughout Delhi even on Friday, IMD has predicted moderate rainfall with thunderstorm in the city for next 3-4 days. The weather forecasting agency has issued yellow alert in Delhi for Saturday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×