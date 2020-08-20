Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi rain updates: IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel advisory
Gurugram: Severe water-logging at Delhi-Jaipur Expressway after heavy rains in the area.

Delhi rain updates: IndiGo, SpiceJet issue travel advisory

1 min read . 02:09 PM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • IndiGo has advised its passengers to keep some extra travel time in hand due to heavy traffic in several parts of Delhi
  • According to the weather department, the capital is going to get more rainfall till August 23

Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad received rainfall in the morning, which led to waterlogging and traffic snarls at various major junctions. If you are travelling from Delhi today, budget carrier IndiGo has advised its passengers to keep some extra travel time in hand due to heavy traffic in several parts of National Capital Region (NCR).

"Delhi Rains have waterlogged several parts of the city and heavy traffic/road block is expected en route to Delhi Airport. Do keep a tab on live traffic and leave a little early for the airport," IndiGo tweeted.

Spicejet also issued travel advisory for the passengers flying today. The airlines said due to bad weather all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline tweeted.

The Delhi Traffic Police posted alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged roads. "M B Road traffic movement closed from Mathura Road, due to water logging under Pul Pehlad Pur." the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

According to the weather department, Delhi will receive more rainfall till August 23 with generally cloudy sky. The temperature would range between 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

