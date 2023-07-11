As river Yamuna continues to flow above the danger mark, the main reason behind waterlogging near Yamuna Bazar area and the rest of Delhi is inadequate cleaning of sewage and untreated drain water, said Delhi LG VK Saxena on Tuesday.

He also added that lack of planning for fewer sewer lines, drainage and water harvesting are also major reasons behind waterlogging in Delhi. “Waterlogging has become a yearly ritual. Sewage cleaning is not done, drain water is not treated properly. Due to all these things which have been not done for years, waterlogging occurs," Delhi LG told ANI.

The LG took note of the situation of different areas of the city due to rainfall. He inspected the Prgati Maidan tunnel, Minto Bridge, and hte Zakhira underpass that were flooded and closed for traffic due to heavy downpour.

On being asked about CM Kejriwal's statement that Delhi witnessed record-breaking rainfall this year, he reminded that nature doesn't inform in advance, hence it people who need to prepare beforehand for such situations. He said that desilting of Yamuna should be done regularly, and Najafgarh drain desilting should cleaned on a regular basis.

"I will try to see to it that attention is paid to all this so that people don't have to face this.Nature doesn't inform us in advance, we have to be prepared for it," he added.

He also addressed that Delhi's population grew by 50 lakh since 2014, but planning was not done accordingly for sewer lines and drainage, which has resulted in waterlogging.

On Tuesday, river Yamuna crossed the danger mark and was flowing at nearly 206. 24 meters. Due to this, authorities began the evacuation of people living in the low lying area. Moreover, the traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital was also suspended for a while due to rising water level.

The traffic was suspended since 6 am on Tuesday. "Rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge, temporarily suspended since 06.00 a.m today--July 11," Northern Railways informed.