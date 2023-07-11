As river Yamuna continues to flow above the danger mark, the main reason behind waterlogging near Yamuna Bazar area and the rest of Delhi is inadequate cleaning of sewage and untreated drain water, said Delhi LG VK Saxena on Tuesday.He also added that lack of planning for fewer sewer lines, drainage and water harvesting are also major reasons behind waterlogging in Delhi. “Waterlogging has become a yearly ritual. Sewage cleaning is not done, drain water is not treated properly. Due to all these things which have been not done for years, waterlogging occurs," Delhi LG told ANI.

