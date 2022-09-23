Delhi rain: Yellow warning for heavy downpour today; citizens ‘alerted’2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 05:01 PM IST
An orange alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued in Uttarakhand for the upcoming two days.
An orange alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued in Uttarakhand for the upcoming two days.
Listen to this article
Delhi is likely to witness more rains in the next couple of days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert and has also cautioned the citizens about the same.