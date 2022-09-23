Delhi is likely to witness more rains in the next couple of days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert and has also cautioned the citizens about the same.

A yellow alert for torrential rainfall was issued for Thursday also alerting the citizens to be prepared for the next two-three days. The heavy downpour resulted in waterlogging, and tree uprooting at many places in Delhi and the National Capital Region leading to massive traffic snarls.

Meanwhile, an orange alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued in Uttarakhand for the upcoming two days.

"Orange alert for very heavy rainfall issued for Uttarakhand from 23rd to 25th Sept. Rain is expected to increase over western UP tomorrow," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

The weather forecasting agency in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulleting by the IMD this morning said, "a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies run roughly, under whose influence, the current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over northwest India for next few days followed by a reduction thereafter."

Check full forecast here

The weather agency informed that a widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is also expected to occur over Madhya Pradesh and Haryana today.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over West Uttar Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya today, it added.

It further informed about the expectation for widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning over Arunachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

The IMD also informed that the lowest minimum temperature of 20.8 degrees Celcius was reported on Thursday at Ridge (Delhi) over the plains while the maximum temperature was "marked below normal (-5.1 degree Celcius of less) at most places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, an incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched the national capital for the second consecutive day.

The rainfall led to waterlogging and uprooting of trees that caused massive traffic snarls in many parts of the capital. Following this, pedestrians were compelled to walk through severely inundated lanes and main roads.