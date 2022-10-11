Delhi rainfall alert: These areas to see heavy downpour, thunderstorm in 2 hours

The weather department also withdrew the weather alert of thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain , from over and adjoining areas of Tundla, Agra in Uttar Pradesh
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Regional Weather Forecast Centre in national capital Delhi has issued alert that few places in the city are set to receive very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms in the next two hours.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Regional Weather Forecast Centre in national capital Delhi has issued alert that few places in the city are set to receive very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms in the next two hours.
Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili in Delhi, Panipat in Haryana, and Shamli in Uttar Pradesh are set to receive extremely heacy rainfall along with thunderstorm, as predicted by the Regional meteorological Centre in New Delhi at 6pm.
Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili in Delhi, Panipat in Haryana, and Shamli in Uttar Pradesh are set to receive extremely heacy rainfall along with thunderstorm, as predicted by the Regional meteorological Centre in New Delhi at 6pm.
The weather department also withdrew the weather alert of thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain , from over and adjoining areas of Tundla, Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The weather department also withdrew the weather alert of thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain , from over and adjoining areas of Tundla, Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 11 October predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema during next 5 days. It also predicted that interior Karnataka may experience heavy rainfall during next 2 days.
Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 11 October predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema during next 5 days. It also predicted that interior Karnataka may experience heavy rainfall during next 2 days.
However, with withdrawal of southwest monsoon during the next 4-5 days, northwest and central India may get a little respite from the incessant rainfall.
However, with withdrawal of southwest monsoon during the next 4-5 days, northwest and central India may get a little respite from the incessant rainfall.
Ten days into the tenth month of 2022, national capital Delhi has recorded the second highest amount of October rainfall in the past sixteen years, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday. Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days of October marking the second highest amount of rainfall.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ten days into the tenth month of 2022, national capital Delhi has recorded the second highest amount of October rainfall in the past sixteen years, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday. Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days of October marking the second highest amount of rainfall.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Delhi usually records 28 mm of rainfall in October. The national capital's precipitation amount was high in October 2021 as well- recording 122.5 mm of rainfall. The city did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017 and logged 47.3 mm of rainfall in October 2019.
Delhi usually records 28 mm of rainfall in October. The national capital's precipitation amount was high in October 2021 as well- recording 122.5 mm of rainfall. The city did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017 and logged 47.3 mm of rainfall in October 2019.
The rainfall so far this month is around three times the precipitation recorded (41.6 mm) in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season.
The rainfall so far this month is around three times the precipitation recorded (41.6 mm) in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season.
The rainfall over the last three days is the second prolonged spell within three weeks. The current rains in Delhi are not monsoon showers, which receded from the city on 29 September after giving 516.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 653.6 mm, the IMD said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The rainfall over the last three days is the second prolonged spell within three weeks. The current rains in Delhi are not monsoon showers, which receded from the city on 29 September after giving 516.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 653.6 mm, the IMD said.