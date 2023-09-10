Delhi rains: The India Meteorological Centre on Sunday predicted that light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms will continue over the national capital and adjoining areas. Light rain lashed several parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday bringing temperatures down in the city.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IMD said, “Light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorm moderate intensity rain over few places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR."

According to the weather office, the adjoining areas include Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi settled at 32 and 24 degrees respectively in the last 24 hours, the weather forecasting agency said.

Several areas of the city including Safdarjung, airport, Rajghat, Vasant Kunj, Munirka, Narela, etc. received light rain on Saturday night which continued till Sunday early morning.

IMD said that more rainfall is expected in Delhi for the next couple of days, bringing further respite from the humid weather conditions that persisted in the national capital for the last few days, ANI reported.

In addition, the weather office also forecasted rainfall in several districts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. These districts include Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali (Haryana) Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Atrauli, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Agra, Jajau (UP).

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra till Sunday. As per the weather department, a yellow has been issued on Saturday while a green alert has been issued for Sunday in Palghar.

Moreover, in Mumbai, a green alert has been issued from September 9-12 with a forecast of light to moderate rainfall. The weather department has also predicted heavy rains over northeast India during the next four days and over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat during the next two days.

(With ANI inputs)