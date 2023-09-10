Delhi: Rainfall brings respite from humid weather, more showers expected today1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 06:39 AM IST
Delhi and adjoining areas to continue experiencing light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, bringing relief from heat.
Delhi rains: The India Meteorological Centre on Sunday predicted that light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms will continue over the national capital and adjoining areas. Light rain lashed several parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday bringing temperatures down in the city.