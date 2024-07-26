Delhi drenched by heavy rainfall; IMD warns of more showers in next two hours in THESE places

  • IMD predicts spell of rain in the national capital in the next two hours. Check details.

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 07:09 AM IST
New Delhi, India - July 24, 2024:Heavy rain and dark cloud in the morning at Bhagwan Dass road in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - July 24, 2024:Heavy rain and dark cloud in the morning at Bhagwan Dass road in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The national capital experienced heavy rains and thunderstorms on Friday morning, providing relief from the persistent humidity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the Delhi and NCR region can expect more rain in the next two hours.

“Light rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places in Delhi ( Narela, Alipur, Badili, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red fort, President House, Rajiv Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Lodi Road, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, IGNOU, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh) Meham (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Sadabad (UP) during next 2 hours,” the IMD said.

Along with this, Delhi areas like Seemapuri, Dilshad Garden, Patel Nagar, and Burari are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.

The weather department also informed that the northern parts of India will likely experience moderate rainfall this week.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms & lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the week," the IMD added.

IMD further said, “Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.”

Action Suggested by IMD:

1. Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

2. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.

3. Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often.

4. Avoid staying in vulnerable structures.

IMD further noted that from 8:30 AM IST on July 25, 2024, to 6:30 AM IST on July 26, 2024, Delhi experienced notable rainfall across various locations. Delhi University recorded the highest precipitation at 89.5 mm. Other areas saw significant amounts as well, with IGNOU receiving 34.5 mm and Pitampura, Narayana, and Pushpa Vihar each recording 8.5 mm. Pragati Maidan experienced 6.5 mm of rain during this period.

(With inputs from ANI)

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 07:09 AM IST
Delhi drenched by heavy rainfall; IMD warns of more showers in next two hours in THESE places

