Delhi rains: 49 flights diverted, 180 delayed due to bad weather conditions, T1 canopy at IGIA collapses — top updates

Delhi weather disrupts flights: A total of 49 flights — 32 domestic and 17 international ones — were diverted at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to bad weather in the national capital, according to a PTI report.
The airport at Delhi saw services disrupted overnight due to heavy rainfall, harsh winds, and thunderstorms. The airport, which is India's largest, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.
In a post on social media platform X, IndiGo has notified passengers to plan ahead and check their flight status online. Real-time updates are availble on the app and website, it added.
The national capital recorded over 80 mm of rain with wind speeds touching 70-80 km/h within a short span of 30 to 45 minutes around 2 am till May 26.
The sudden and concentrated downpour led to temporary water accumulation in and around the airport briefly impacting operations.
(With inputs from PTI)
