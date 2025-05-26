Delhi rains: 49 flights diverted, 180 delayed due to bad weather conditions, T1 canopy at IGIA collapses — top updates

Delhi weather disrupts flights: A total of 49 flights — 32 domestic and 17 international ones — were diverted at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to bad weather in the national capital, according to a PTI report.

The airport at Delhi saw services disrupted overnight due to heavy rainfall, harsh winds, and thunderstorms. The airport, which is India's largest, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

In a post on social media platform X, IndiGo has notified passengers to plan ahead and check their flight status online. Real-time updates are availble on the app and website, it added.

Delhi IGIA Flight Disruptions — Top Updates One source told the agency that between 11.30 pm on May 24 (Saturday) and 4 am on May 25 (Sunday), as many as 49 flights were diverted due to the adverse weather conditions.

According to data on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, as many as 180 were delayed and some others cancelled at the airport.

Meanwhile, the canopy at the arrival point of Delhi IGIA's Terminal 1 partially collapsed early on May 25 due to the heavy rains and strong winds, another source told PTI. No one was reported to be injured.

In its statement, the operator, Delhi International Airport (DIAL), said: “As a part of the design's natural response to extreme conditions and to prevent excessive water retention, a section of the external tensile fabric at the T1 arrival forecourt adjusted under pressure, thereby aiding in water dispersal.”

It added that there was no structural compromise or impact to other parts of T1. It also did not directly address the canopy collapse.

Delhi weather update: 80mm of rain, winds of 70-80 km/h The national capital recorded over 80 mm of rain with wind speeds touching 70-80 km/h within a short span of 30 to 45 minutes around 2 am till May 26.

The sudden and concentrated downpour led to temporary water accumulation in and around the airport briefly impacting operations.