Delhi Rains: Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet say flights may get affected; IGI airport issues advisory for passengers

As rains lashed parts of the national capital city on Wednesday, causing waterlogging in key areas and disrupting traffic, Delhi Airport issued an advisory for passengers suggesting that they opt for the metro. However, they said that all flight operations at the Delhi Airport are currently normal.

Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, also issued travel advisories for their passengers and said that the flights may be affected by the bad weather.

“As per the IMD forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at the Delhi Airport are currently normal,” Delhi Airport said in a tweet.

It shared that the on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure that the passenger's journey remains hassle-free. But, the authorities advised passengers to “consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays.”

‘Please check your flight status’ Airlines have requested passengers to start for the airport a little earlier than they planned, and suggested that they check the flight status beforehand.

“Heavy rain in Delhi is making the daily drive a little more dramatic - with slow-moving traffic in several areas. If you're on your way to the airport, leaving early could be the difference between a relaxed check-in and a last-minute dash,” IndiGo wrote.

“Please check your flight status before you leave via our website or app https://bit.ly/31paVKQ,” it added.

Meanwhile, Air India said, “Rain and thunderstorms are impacting flight operations to and from Delhi. Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey.”

“Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” said SpiceJet.

‘Red alert’ for Delhi The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red" alert for Delhi, which, according to the colour code, indicates the need to stay vigilant and take action.

The IMD said moderate to intense rainfall, accompanied by a moderate thunderstorm and lightning, is very likely to occur across Delhi NCR.

The department also said an eastward-moving cloud cluster is likely to cause moderate rainfall at most places and heavy rainfall at isolated locations on Wednesday evening. This will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 50 kmph.

Light to moderate rainfall has already been reported from the eastern parts of the city.

