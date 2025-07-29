Delhi rains: Air India, Indigo issue advisory as gusty winds, rainfall likely to impact flight operations

Several airlines have issued travel advisories after heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday. Air India cautioned that gusty winds and rainfall could impact flight operations at Delhi airport this morning.

“Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning,” said Air India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in most areas and moderate showers in isolated pockets, raising concerns about further disruptions.

Also Read: Air India gains domestic market share in June despite Ahmedabad crash

Indigo said in a post on X, "With heavy rainfall expected over Delhi, we’re seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can’t control the skies, we’re doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground. Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport.

Delhi rains: What did IMD predict? The IMD has predicted very light to light to moderate rain in the national capital for the next seven days until August 3.

"The low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh & adjoining east Rajasthan persisted over the same region at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 28th July, 2025. The associated cyclonic circulation extended up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height, persists," the weather department said.

The IMD stated that there was no significant change in maximum temperatures and minimum temperatures over Delhi in the past 24 hours. The minimum temperatures ranged from 27 to 29°C, and the maximum temperatures ranged from 35 to 36 °C.

Earlier, the National Capital woke up to moderate rainfall on the morning of July 23, and several parts witnessed waterlogging. Commuters experienced traffic congestion at ITO in New Delhi due to heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and West Rajasthan on Wednesday.

On July 30, Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places in Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, as well as Jharkhand.