Delhi Rains: 10 flights diverted within 30 minutes from IGI airport; IndiGo, Spicejet, Air India issue advisory

Delhi Rains: Heavy rainfall in Delhi on Wednesday led to the diversion of at least 10 flights. Delhi Airport officials told news agency ANI that the adverse weather conditions caused these diversions between 7:30 PM and 8:00 PM.

Several airlines, including Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, have issued advisories due to flight diversions caused by the heavy rainfall in Delhi. Passengers are advised to check their flight status and consider arriving at the airport earlier than planned.

IMD said around 7 pm that clouds have converged over the city "from all four sectors" and the rain was expected to last for two hours.

SpiceJet and IndiGo issued advisory for passengers to keep an eye on flights flying in and out of Delhi on Wednesday, 31 July.

“We have a special announcement straight from the heavenly skies! The rain gods have decided to shower #Delhi with their blessings tonight. As a result, we’re expecting heavy rainfall throughout the night ⛈ Check your flight status”, cautioned IndiGo.

“Flights to and from Delhi may get affected due to bad weather this evening. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement.” said Air India.

“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status”, wrote SpiceJet.

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city, bringing back haunting memories of the flooded basement at a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar on Saturday in which three students were killed. The road on which the coaching centre is located has been flooded again and visuals from the area show people wading through knee-deep water.

Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, where three students died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre last week, was flooded again following a spell of heavy rain on Wednesday.