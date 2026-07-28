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Delhi rains: Airport issues advisory as IMD forecasts inclement weather, flights operating normally

As heavy rain lashed Delhi and the IMD issued an orange alert for the national capital, Delhi Airport released a passenger advisory, saying flight operations remain normal despite forecasts of inclement weather.

Anjali Thakur
Published28 Jul 2026, 01:15 PM IST
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New Delhi: A man carrying a child makes his way amid heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Parts of Delhi received rain with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an 'orange' alert for more rain at several places over the next few hours. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_28_2026_000062B)
New Delhi: A man carrying a child makes his way amid heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Parts of Delhi received rain with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an 'orange' alert for more rain at several places over the next few hours. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_28_2026_000062B)(PTI)
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Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the national capital on Tuesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for Delhi for the next few hours. Amid deteriorating weather conditions, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory, stating that flight operations are currently operating normally and asking travellers to remain in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates.

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Dark clouds covered the city throughout the morning as moderate to heavy showers persisted across several areas. The weather office has forecast overcast skies with moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next few hours.

In its advisory, Delhi Airport said, “As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast, inclement weather conditions are expected in the vicinity of Delhi Airport. However, flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal.”

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The airport further said, “Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free.”

Passengers were also advised to stay updated on their flight schedules. The advisory said, “For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines.”

The airport’s advisory comes as rainfall continued across the city following the IMD’s warning of adverse weather conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 32.4 mm of cumulative rainfall till 8.30 am on Tuesday. Ridge recorded 37.6 mm, followed by Lodi Road at 36.7 mm, Ayanagar at 4.0 mm and Palam at 0.8 mm.

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Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday, Ridge recorded 19.4 mm of rainfall. Lodi Road received 11.5 mm, Safdarjung recorded 8.0 mm, Ayanagar logged 3.8 mm, while Palam did not receive any rainfall during the period.

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The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.8 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality also remained relatively clean following the showers. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 77 at 9 am, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

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Under the AQI scale, a reading between 0 and 50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 as ‘severe’.

With the IMD forecasting continued rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few hours, Delhi Airport has advised passengers to monitor updates from their respective airlines, even as flight operations remain normal.

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About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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