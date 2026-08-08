Delhi rains bring economic loss as waterlogging, gridlock wreaks havoc: 2 in 3 surveyed report vehicle damage

Delhi-NCR rains over the past two days wreaked havoc. The showers not only disrupted day to day life but also brought economic costs as commuters spent hours in gridlock due to waterlogged roads. Compounding the costs were vehicle repair bills that came along because of damage from standing rainwater as sewage systems choked to absorb the gush of water. A survey conducted by Local Circles revealed that nearly 63% of Delhi-NCR residents surveyed, incurred additional maintenance and repair cost on their vehicle due to waterlogging after their vehicle got stuck in traffic jams.

Two in three respondents complained of a repair bill that most motor policies would not cover. This economic cost is beyond the loss of productivity and working hours because of the delay and disruption in traffic movement. The report further highlights that 75% respondents said that they lost productivity and working hours while 88% complained of extra time spent in traffic. Nearly 25% of those surveyed reported other issues and 13% said they met an accident.

Also Read | Who is Pradeep Dahiya? Haryana govt transfers Gurugram civic chief

These findings follow Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) heavy rain alert for 6 and 7 August. Safdarjung recorded 98.7 mm of rain in 24 hours period ending at 8:30 am on 8 August, Lodhi Road registered 86.8 mm rainfall, at Palan this figure stood at 104.6 mm and Ridge recorded 89.8 mm rain, making it the rainiest August day of the season so far.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What economic impact did the recent Delhi rains have on commuters? ⌵ The recent Delhi rains caused significant economic loss, with 63% of surveyed residents reporting vehicle damage due to waterlogging, leading to additional maintenance and repair costs. 2 Why are Delhi residents dissatisfied with local administration's response to waterlogging during the rains? ⌵ Seventy-nine percent of Delhi NCR residents rated their local administration's waterlogging preparedness as poor or worse, highlighting concerns about inadequate infrastructure and management during monsoon season. 3 How did the heavy rainfall affect traffic conditions in Delhi? ⌵ The heavy rainfall resulted in severe traffic congestion across Delhi, with many major roads reporting significant delays due to waterlogged conditions and flooding. 4 What safety issues arose during the heavy rains in Delhi? ⌵ Incidents like schoolchildren falling into hidden drains due to flooding raised serious safety concerns, emphasizing the risks associated with inadequate drainage systems in heavily waterlogged areas. 5 Should residents expect continued rainfall in Delhi following the recent storms? ⌵ Yes, the India Meteorological Department forecasted ongoing rain across Delhi, with red alerts indicating moderate to heavy rainfall expected to persist in the coming days.

Authorities issued a second work-from-home advisory for Friday after the weather office upgraded warning to red alert from orange. The survey covered residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad and recorded over 11,000 responses.

Were city authorities and local administration fully prepared to face August rains? Over preparedness of authorities to tackle rain, the report said, “79% Delhi NCR residents surveyed rate their local administration as poor or worse when it comes to water logging preparedness. Asked to rate their city administration on water logging preparedness this monsoon season, 50% rated it pathetic and another 29% rated it poor, taking the negative rating to 79%. 21% rated it average and not one respondent rated it good or very good.”

Also Read | Weather Today LIVE: Delhi sees slight dip in minimum temperature

On 7 August, significant traffic disruption was reported after few hours of rain at several key locations, including Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, ITO, Wazirabad Road, Patel Road, Rohtak Road, Shankar Road, the Kirti Nagar stretch, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Peeragarhi, Shaheen Bagh, GT Road, GTB Enclave, Dilshad Garden, Mahipalpur T-Point, Chhatarpur, Shakarpur, Dakshinpuri, Okhla, Sangam Vihar and Sainik Farms, Fatehpur Beri's Valmiki Basti, MB Road near the Air Force Station and Noida Sector 95 underpass below the Mahamaya Flyover, among others.