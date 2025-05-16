Dust storm sweeps Delhi, but brings relief from rising temperatures; IMD says light rains to continue — Check forecast

Delhi witnessed a sudden shift in the weather, after dust storms swept the capital, but brought the much needed relief. The IMD has also predicted light rains for the next few days. Here's the forecast

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated16 May 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Delhi, on Friday, witnessed a sudden change in the weather after dust storms swept the Capital, but, bringing the much needed relief from the rising temperatures. Visuals from Naraina also showed rains lashing the region, with commuters getting wet, as the downpour continued.

As per the India Meterological Department (IMD)'s latest forecast, dust raising winds with temporary speeds reaching 50kmph are also likely at night.

The national capital is also likely to be hit with gusty winds on Saturday (May 17) morning, as per the IMD's forecast. Here's a glimpse:

Date IMD's weather forecast
May 17Partly cloudy sky, with very light to light rains and gusty winds
May 18Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds speeding up to 15-25kmph
May 19Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds
May 20Partly cloudy skies
May 21Partly cloudy skies
May 22Partly cloudy sky, with very light to light rains and gusty winds

IMD predicts rains in other regions

Apart from gusty winds in Delhi, the IMD has further predicted thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds across several parts of India.

Northeast India: Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from16th-21st; Tripura on May 17-18, Arunachal Pradesh on May 17.

West India: The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speeds reaching 30-50 kmph across Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, from May 16-20.

Northwest India: Isolated to scattered moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from May 16-21, stated the IMD.

East and Central India: Isolated to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim during the next seven days, as per the weather observatory.

Layer of dust blankets Delhi

On Thursday, Delhi was blanketed with a layer of dust. Video footage from several parts of the capital showed hazy skies in Delhi's Akshardham area and various sectors of Noida.

