Dust storm sweeps Delhi, but brings relief from rising temperatures; IMD says light rains to continue — Check forecast

Delhi, on Friday, witnessed a sudden change in the weather after dust storms swept the Capital, but, bringing the much needed relief from the rising temperatures. Visuals from Naraina also showed rains lashing the region, with commuters getting wet, as the downpour continued.

As per the India Meterological Department (IMD)'s latest forecast, dust raising winds with temporary speeds reaching 50kmph are also likely at night.

The national capital is also likely to be hit with gusty winds on Saturday (May 17) morning, as per the IMD's forecast. Here's a glimpse:

Date IMD's weather forecast May 17 Partly cloudy sky, with very light to light rains and gusty winds May 18 Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds speeding up to 15-25kmph May 19 Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds May 20 Partly cloudy skies May 21 Partly cloudy skies May 22 Partly cloudy sky, with very light to light rains and gusty winds

IMD predicts rains in other regions Apart from gusty winds in Delhi, the IMD has further predicted thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds across several parts of India.

Northeast India: Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from16th-21st; Tripura on May 17-18, Arunachal Pradesh on May 17.

West India: The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speeds reaching 30-50 kmph across Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, from May 16-20.

Northwest India: Isolated to scattered moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from May 16-21, stated the IMD.

East and Central India: Isolated to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim during the next seven days, as per the weather observatory.